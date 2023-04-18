Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who nearly died after collapsing on the field in early January, has now been cleared for full football activities.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced the miraculous news on Tuesday morning.

”They’re (doctors) all in agreement — it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that — they’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else that was coming back from an injury,” Beane told reporters. “He’s fully cleared. He’s here. And he is of the mindset — he’s in a great headspace — to come back and make his return.”

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest While Playing Against the Bengals

Hamlin’s heart stopped during the first quarter of the Bills road game against the Bengals. The game was billed as a special one, with two rivals playing each other for higher playoff seeding. So millions watched via Monday Night Football as Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It looked like a normal defensive play, as Higgins tried to get more yardage. But after picking himself up, Hamlin collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest.

An athletic trainer used a defibrillator to restart his heart. As the shocked players kneeled and prayed, an ambulance then took Hamlin to a downtown hospital in Cincinnati. His heart stopped a second time. Doctors placed him on life support and moved him to ICU. Meanwhile, the NFL postponed, then eventually canceled, the game.

Damar Hamlin definitely captured the attention of the sports world. “Pray for Damar” trended on social media while he was in the hospital. Fans also donated millions to his foundation, which he started to buy toys for the kids back home in Pittsburgh who lived in his neighborhood. He was taken off life support within 72 hours of his collapse. And he was back home in Buffalo within a week.

Hamlin showed up for Buffalo’s playoff game with the Bengals. But he sat with his family in a suite at the stadium. He didn’t make his first official public appearance until Super Bowl week in Phoenix. During NFL Honors, he addressed the crowd and honored all the first responders and hospital workers who helped save his life.

By March, President Joe Biden invited Hamlin to meet with him in the White House. Hamlin told Biden that he thought he could return to football. On Tuesday, he received clearance from his doctors to join his team.