Damar Hamlin Gets Out of this World Tattoo Symbolizing Journey to Healing

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin just got some new ink and it’s out of this world. Hamlin got an astronaut tatoo’d on his hand, and it symbolizes healing.

The piece was done by Andres Ortega at Onder Ink in Arizona prior to the Super Bowl. Check out the piece on the Onder Ink Instagram page.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given CPR before being transported to a local hospital. He was dischardged from the hospital nine days later and has been a major inspiration to others ever since.

Damar Hamlin Details His Struggles While at NFL Awards

“First, I would like to just thank God for even being here,” Hamlin said. “Every day, I am amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world. Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage to keep fighting, no matter the circumstances. Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would’ve ever chosen to be a part of my story. But that’s because sometimes, our own visions are too small, even when we think we are seeing the bigger picture.

“My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player that I could be. But God’s plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world. My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope. Now, with a new set of circumstances, I can only say he’s doing what he’s always done. I have a long journey ahead, a journey filled with unknowns and a journey filled with milestones. But it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”

While he was at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, multiple doctors worked with Hamlin as he recovered from his cardiac arrest. But one stood out more than the others — and he played a key role in getting Hamlin back to full strength.