Damar Hamlin Gives First Interview Since Cardiac Arrest on ‘Good Morning America’

For the first time since suffering a horrifying medical emergency on Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin conducted an interview. He spoke with Good Morning America recently about the life-threatening situation.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals in early January. Medical personnel conducted CPR on the field before an ambulance transported the 24-year-old to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Talking with Michael Strahan, Hamlin credited Bills trainer Denny Kellington for saving his life.

“I owe Denny my life, literally,” Hamlin said, per the New York Post. “You know, he loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true, that night he was literally the savior of my life, administering CPR on me.”

Hamlin said that Kellington isn’t one to take much credit.

“He would say he was just doing his job, but if it wasn’t for someone showing up that day with a clear mind, and whatever’s going on in their personal life, to just put it aside and just be present in the moment to be able to actually do the job correctly, that’s something I’m truly thankful for and I don’t take for granted,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin’s full interview with Strahan airs on Monday, Feb. 13 on Good Morning America.

Damar Hamlin Returns to Highmark Stadium

Just a few weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, Damar Hamlin made his return to Highmark Stadium. He sat in a suite while watching Buffalo play Cincinnati in the AFC Divisional Round.

Cameras captured the emotional return to Highmark Stadium, as Bills fans celebrated his appearance at the game. Below is the clip:

Hamlin’s collapse was one of the most frightening moments ever witnessed during a live sporting event. His recovery quickly became one of the most remarkable stories in the NFL.