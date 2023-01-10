Damar Hamlin Gives Update After Being Transported to Buffalo Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared an update on his health Tuesday, one day after being transported to a Buffalo hospital.

Not home quite just yet🏡🫶🏾. Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 10, 2023

Hamlin, 24, was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. His release came seven days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during his team’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills released an additional update on Hamlin’s condition, saying he remains in “good spirits.”

“Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized, but is in good spirits, at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY.” the team wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin is going through a series of testing and evaluation today.”

Hamlin has continued to show improvement. He watched the Bills’ 35-23 Week 18 victory over the New England Patriots from his hospital bed at UCMC. Doctors said Hamlin “set off every alarm in the ICU” after running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

“We’ve learned this week that the Bills Mafia is a very real thing, and we all feel the love from you all in Western New York,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said Monday. “He watched the game yesterday. When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process. He was fine, it was just an appropriate reaction to a very exciting play.”

Following Buffalo’s win, Hamlin unveiled a new t-shirt. The t-shirt, available in black and white, reads “Did We Win?” — the first thing Hamlin asked when he awoke at UCMC. Proceeds of the shirt go to first responders and the hospital’s trauma center.

“We all won,” Hamlin tweeted. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours! http://DidWeWin.shop.”