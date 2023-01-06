Damar Hamlin Health Update: Bills Star Now Able to Breathe on His Own, Able to Speak

Another day and another amazing health update regarding Damar Hamlin and his recovery. He can now breathe on his own and is talking to family members. The update came from the NFL star’s physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

During Monday Night Football, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. It happened after he made what looked like a routine play on the field. After collapsing and being taken to the hospital, it was unclear what the recovery process and timeline would look like.

However, on Friday the physicians gave the best update of the week so far. The Buffalo Bills shared the update from the doctors on Twitter.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

That last sentence is incredible. This update gives us a good insight into Damar Hamlin’s health moving forward. To hear that he can breathe, talk, and is otherwise fine neurologically is amazing. The Bills healthcare team, the doctors at UCMC, and all involved in his recovery should feel proud of their work.

When Hamlin first woke up, he could only communicate by writing. Since he wasn’t breathing on his own, he couldn’t talk. However, he did ask his medical team who won the game. Of course, they told him he did. “You won the game of life,” they said to the NFL safety.

Once Damar Hamlin was able to breathe on his own and was talking, he couldn’t wait. He was talking to his family and his medical team, of course. Hamlin made sure to FaceTime with the Buffalo Bills.

His teammates had worried an awful lot this week. Not just with Damar, but also having to get ready for a game at the same time. How is that even possible? Getting to talk to Hamlin must have been a major relief. Now they can go out and play their hardest against the Patriots.

This latest Damar Hamlin update is awesome. This weekend of NFL football can be more of a celebration of his strength and perseverance now. Hopefully, the players feel a sense of comfort as they prepare to do their jobs this weekend.