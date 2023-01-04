Damar Hamlin Health Update: Bills Star Reportedly Showing ‘Promising’ Signs

There are some promising reports regarding the health status of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL star has been in the hospital since Monday night, after collapsing on the field during the Bills-Bengals game earlier this week.

ESPN’s Cole Harvey sent out an update via Twitter on Wednesday morning. While there are still many unknowns about Hamlin’s status, there do appear to be some encouraging signs.

Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend (Jordon Rooney),” Harvey tweeted. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made.”

Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 4, 2023

Hamlin was transported to the hospital via ambulance after collapsing during Monday Night Football. Medical personnel administered CPR while he was on the field before taking him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Approximately an hour after Hamlin left the game, the NFL suspended the contest between the Bills and Bengals. The league decided not to resume the game at any point this week.

Everyone Showing Support for Damar Hamlin

The ways in which NFL fans and communities in Buffalo and Cincinnati have shown support for Damar Hamlin have been numerous.

Immediately after the game was suspended on Monday night, a number of Bengals fans traveled to the UC Medical Center to pray and show support for Hamlin. Fans across the country have donated more than $6 million to his charity.

On Tuesday night, Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue in honor and support of Hamlin. Several NFL players – including Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady — fired off tweets to share their thoughts and prayers.

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s family released a statement offering their gratitude for the support.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.”