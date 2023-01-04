Damar Hamlin’s Jersey Becomes Top-Seller Among All NFL Players

Fans across the NFL continue to show massive support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The defensive back’s No. 3 home blue jersey has been the top seller among all players.

Front Office Sports reported Wednesday that Hamlin’s jersey has been the most-purchased on Fanatics.com since Monday night. Not only is it the highest-selling jersey in the NFL, but it’s also across all sports.

Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game after making a tackle. Medical personnel performed CPR on the field before immediately transporting him to the UC Medical Center.

Hamlin has remained in the hospital in critical condition.

Per the report from Front Office Sports, Fanatics intends to donate all of the proceeds from Hamlin’s jersey sale to his charity, which has already surpassed $6 million in donations.

This is just another example of how so many fans from across the country continue to support Hamlin in the days since his terrifying medical emergency.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills provided the latest update on Damar Hamlin. There are still a lot of uncertainties, but there are some positive signs.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team said in a statement. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Coley Harvey provided a similar update, though he stayed away from the specifics.

“Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend (Jordon Rooney),” Harvey tweeted. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning. Jordon couldn’t go into specifics, but progress appears to be made.”