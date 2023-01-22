WATCH: Damar Hamlin Makes Triumphant Return to Bills’ Stadium for First Time Since Heart Issue vs. Bengals

The prodigal son has returned in all his glory. Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo with the Bills.

What a moment. Check out the man who’s become a legend over recent weeks after surviving a cardiac arrest make his return to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo ahead of an AFC Divisional Round showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the two-minute warning of the first half, the Bills announced that Hamlin was in the building. Seated in his suite, Hamlin held up a heart and pumped up the crowd. All in attendance cheered him on from their seats.

The story writes itself. Damar Hamlin leading the Bills into battle against the team he last saw the field against. A franchise who graciously came together with Buffalo in the aftermath.

It’s a Hollywood script unfolding in real time in the NFL. The thought, prayers and tears all led to a moment like this. Who knows what Damar Hamlin’s football future holds, but he’ll always have a spot in the heart of football fans.

The Bills are hoping that appearance sparks a turnaround. Buffalo trailed 14-7 when Hamlin was announced and Cincinnati was close to scoring.

More on Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

Moreover, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and needed CPR on the field during Week 17. He collapsed early in the first quarter of a matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals and was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin received a wealth of support from NFL fans and people around the country after the incident. A GoFundMe for his toy drive received millions of dollars in donations and the NFL is took steps to honor him the week after the event. He saw it all once he woke up.

After coming to, Hamlin released his a statement regarding the support he received, taking to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote, along with three heart-hands emojis. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.

“If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.