Damar Hamlin Officially Responds to Super Bowl Jacket Controversy, Adrian Peterson

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has officially addressed the controversy surrounding his attire while attending Super Bowl LVII Sunday.

Hamlin showed up to State Farm Stadium wearing a Takashi Murakami “Travis Jesus” jacket with a crucifix on the back. Hamlin took to Twitter Wednesday to explain the fashion choice, saying he understands how the coat “could have offended some people.”

After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior! (1/2) — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) February 15, 2023

“After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin wrote. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior! My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images. I will learn from this and continue to walk in Love as I ALWAYS have. Matthew 7:1-5.”

Hamlin, 24, not only attended Super Bowl LVII, but had a seat next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. His public appearance came just over a month removed from suffering a cardiac arrest which hospitalized him for nine days.

NFL Legend Calls Out Damar Hamlin

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was among those who took exception to Hamlin’s jacket.

“You should be thanking God son,” Peterson wrote on social media. “This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!”

Peterson later revealed he had a private conversation with Hamlin Monday. Peterson still feels the jacket was disrespectful, though he openly discussed his opinion with Hamlin.

“So I spoke with [Damar], and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men,” Peterson said, via TMZ Sports. “I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention. However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.”