Just a few days after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted to Instagram. He shared his message with the world on Saturday afternoon.

Hamlin had to be rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday after collapsing during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. He’s been in the hospital since.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Hamlin’s post on Instagram comes a day after the Buffalo Bills provided an update on the safety, saying breathing tubes had been removed and he was able to speak with his family.

The post from Hamlin’s official account of Saturday is another sign of good news for the 24-year-old. Although he acknowledges there’s still a long road ahead, he’s made incredible progress over the last several days.

Bo Jackson Shares Powerful Message with Damar Hamlin

A number of current and former NFL players offered their support, thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin over the last several days. That includes former star running back Bo Jackson.

The former superstar athlete shared one of the most powerful messages we saw for Hamlin. He posted it on Twitter as good news about the 24-year-old continued to surface.

“The question you asked, “Did we win?” The answer to that is yes, we did win,” Jackson wrote. “The very second you opened your eyes, the nation celebrated and cheered. So to answer your question, hell yeah we won young man!!”

When Hamlin woke up for the first time since his collapse, the first question he asked medical staff was, “Did we win?”