Damar Hamlin Posts Photo From Hospital Bed Ahead of Bills-Patriots Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared a photo from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center ahead of his team’s Week 18 home matchup against the New England Patriots.

Hamlin, 24, is just six days removed from suffering a cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.” Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel administered CPR on him before taking him to the hospital. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed Friday and made his first social media post Saturday.

In what could be described as storybook, the Bills opened up the AFC East tilt with a Nyheim Hines kickoff return for a touchdown — their first time taking the field since Hamlin’s collapse.

“OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Hamlin instantly tweeted as Hines ran into the end zone for six.

NFL Community Supports Damar Hamlin

Hamlin has received an outpouring of support since his hospitalization. The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, a fundraiser started by Hamlin while in college, has received more $8 million in donations. He initially started the fundraiser with a goal of raising $2,500.

Several Bills players and head coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media Thursday for the first time since the incident. Quarterback Josh Allen thanked the team’s medical personnel for saving Hamlin’s life.

“I want to thank our training staff for going out there, not knowing what’s going on, but going through a checklist … saving his life,” Allen said. “Being on that field, you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief. Getting updates, getting positive updates, eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel.”

McDermott, meanwhile, was teary-eyed as he talked about Hamlin.

“It’s amazing to me to know the impact that this has had on so many people,” McDermott said. “And for now, Damar to be awake and his mom to be able to share that with him is incredible.”