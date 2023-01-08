Damar Hamlin Reacts to Incredible Opening Kickoff Touchdown in Bills Return

Damar Hamlin may not be ready to hit the field again yet, but he is with his Bills even as he recuperates from a devastating health event he suffered mid-game last week. Hamlin was on the field today in spirit during a history-making moment meeting in response to an unbelievable touchdown as he recuperates from a major cardiac event. And fans are loving every second of it, sharing their own love for their team and the footballer in response to Hamlin’s social media post.

The Buffalo Bills and their fans needed a big moment after tragedy struck during NFL’s Monday Night Football last week during their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills’ safety suffered a cardiac arrest as he was rebounding from a tackle during the Monday night game.

However, the team spirit was beyond palpable today as the Bills hit the field ready to win in honor of their teammate scoring a mind-blowingly impressive touchdown in the first few minutes of the game. And Damar Hamlin immediately shared his reaction to the touchdown retweeting the clip with a simple, but very appropriate “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Fans agreed with Hamlin’s commentary nearly immediately commenting that this historic play was for the footballer as he recuperates from his major health emergency.

Fans Are Loving The NFL Safety’s Game Reaction On Twitter

“Make no mistake, you were on the field for that one!” one fan responds to Damar Hamlin’s Sunday tweet replaying the amazing NFL moment.

“That was for you bro!!!” another Bills fan exclaims in the comments. Of course, many commenters note that this is a play that will go down in NFL history, both for the impressive run and for the emotional components behind the play.

“Wow,” notes one Twitter user. “That was a moment we will never forget.”

“Hard to not get emotional with that start,” another commenter notes. “Absolutely incredible.”

Even Giants fans are speaking up after the rollercoaster the Bills have been facing over the last week. One football fan notes that “As a @Giants fan I don’t say this lightly. It’s looking like Buffalo’s year,” they comment. “Storybook.”

Of course, football fans can’t help but look at the divinity the last few days seem to be reflecting after the terrifying on-field moment last week. For hours no one knew what Hamlin was facing – or whether or not the Buffalo Bill’s safety would even open his eyes again. Now, however, he is tweeting after his team makes an unbelievable play. A play, one fan notes is certainly a “sign from above.”