Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital, Back in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was reportedly released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hamlin has returned to Buffalo, where he was transported to another hospital. He is, however, taking part in physical therapy and able to tolerate a regular diet. Hamlin’s release comes one week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during his team’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

“He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” Dr. William A. Knight said, via CNN. “It is entirely too premature to discuss, not only his football; it’s that we’re really focused on his day-to-day recovery.”

Hamlin, 24, has made significant progress since being administered CPR on the field after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

During his team’s 35-23 Week 18 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday, Hamlin was not only awake, but cheering on his teammates back in Buffalo. And when running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, doctors said Hamlin “set off every alarm in the ICU” as he got out of his chair and began jumping up and down.

“I can’t remember a play that touched me like that, I don’t think in my life. It’s probably No. 1,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of Hines’ touchdown.

Damar Hamlin Unveils ‘Did We Win?’ Shirt With Proceeds Going to First Responders

Following the Bills’ victory, Hamlin unveiled a new t-shirt. The t-shirt, available in black and white, reads “Did We Win?” — the first thing Hamlin asked when he first awoke at the UCMC. Proceeds of the shirt go to first responders and the hospital’s trauma center.

“We all won,” Hamlin tweeted. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours! http://DidWeWin.shop.”