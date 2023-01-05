Damar Hamlin Reportedly Opened His Eyes, Is Responsive Amid ‘Remarkable Improvement’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to show signs of improvement just days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and is responsive.

“Damar Hamlin opened his eyes last night and is responsive. Truly incredible,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday. “One thing that’s very clear from speaking to those close to him: They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours.”

Rapoport added Hamlin has been gripping the hands of those close to him. Fellow Bills safety Kaiir Elam released an update on Hamlin’s health ahead of Rapoport’s report.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” Elam wrote on Twitter. “Thank you God. Keep prayers coming please. All love 3!”

The Bills, meanwhile, released a statement of their own on the health of Hamlin.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement read. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

NFL Community Comes Together in Support of Damar Hamlin

Hamlin started the The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive fundraiser in college with a goal of raising $2,500. As of Thursday, donations exceeding $7 million have poured in, in light of his medical emergency. Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay is the top contributor, donating $25,003. Other notables to have donated include Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.