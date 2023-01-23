Damar Hamlin Responds Following Bills Playoff Loss to Bengals

Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium in a beautiful moment for Buffalo Bills fans on Sunday, but that was about the only positive from a disappointing Sunday.

Snow-covered pain was the theme of the day. The Cincinnati Bengals walked into their trap and took over their trap. From the get-go, the kings of the AFC North took care of business, defeating the Bills 27-10.

Afterwards, Hamlin provided some words of encouragement. The beloved Bills safety took to Twitter afterwards to let the world know Buffalo will be back next season and better than ever.

We’ll be back… don’t even trip. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 23, 2023

“We’ll be back… don’t even trip,” tweeted Hamlin.

Regardless, it’s a tough pill to swallow for the Bills. For the third consecutive season, they’ll miss an opportunity at the Super Bowl. Some believed they were the favorite going into the season, and they won’t even make it to the AFC Championship Game.

If the results holds true again next season, some tough questions will have to be asked. However, Damar Hamlin isn’t fretting. He thinks the Bills will be on a mission next season, but they’ll have to prove it all over again in 2023.

Moreover, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and needed CPR on the field during Week 17. He collapsed early in the first quarter of a matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals and was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin received a wealth of support from NFL fans and people around the country after the incident. A GoFundMe for his toy drive received millions of dollars in donations and the NFL is took steps to honor him the week after the event. He saw it all once he woke up.

After coming to, Hamlin released his a statement regarding the support he received, taking to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote, along with three heart-hands emojis. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.

“If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

