Damar Hamlin reunites with Tee Higgins, Bengals players after collapse in Cincinnati

Four months ago, on a chilly Monday evening in early January, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game was suspended and later canceled because Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field while attempting to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a play in the first quarter. It was a horrifying sight.

Any NFL fan or casual sports observer knows the story well by know. Hamlin collapsed and was taken to the hospital and the game was canceled. But eventually, he was able to make a fully recovery and will miraculously be able to play football again. Hopefully, he’ll return this coming season. Before he puts the pads back on, Damar Hamlin is taking some time to vacation. And he’s living it up with some of the guys that were on the field the moment his injury happened, including Tee Higgins.

That’s right. Hamlin, Higgins and fellow Bengals wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd are all hanging out on vacation riding some ATVs, according to an Instagram photo posted on Boyd’s account. You can see that right here:

Hamlin hangs out with Bengals receivers

The location tag in the Boyd post placed them in Dubai, the luxurious premier city in the United Arab Emirates. That’s quite a journey away from Buffalo and Cincinnati. But hey, when you make the plays and the money these guys do during the fall and winter, a little bit of fun in the Arabian sun is the prize.

It’s nice to see rivals getting along as well. Of course, Cincinnati and Buffalo were two of the AFC top powers alongside Kansas City the last two years. A trend that seems likely to continue so long as their respective quarterbacks — Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes — are all still taking snaps.

The Bengals obviously have Burrow. But he gets plenty of help from the best receiver trio in the league in Chase, Higgins and Boyd. The youngsters are still just getting started with their (likely) long Bengals career. Meanwhile, this could be the last year in Cincy for Boyd, since he’s a bit older and could demand a higher price than the Bengals would be able to pay with the other two wideouts plus Burrow all due for massive raises.

For now, though, the Cincinnati triplets remain intact for at least one more year. But first, before training camp, there’s some off-roadin’ to take care of in the middle east.