Damar Hamlin Sends Message to Buffalo Bills Teammates, Fans Ahead of Miami Dolphins Wild Card Matchup

Just before the Buffalo Bills started their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Damar Hamlin had a special message for his team. Of course, Hamlin is still recovering. The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field two weeks ago during Monday Night Football.

While Damar Hamlin has made some incredible strides in his recovery, it takes a lot to get back after a traumatic health event like that. He’s going to continue the process of getting better. So, unfortunately, he wasn’t able to attend the playoff game in Buffalo.

However, he made sure to send out this message to his teammates and to the Bills Mafia.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” the NFL player tweeted. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG #BillsMafia.”

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! 🫶🏾



Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

He wasn’t able to make the game, but he isn’t homebound, exactly. Damar Hamlin was able to make a trip to Orchard Park to see his teammates earlier in the week.

Damar Hamlin Visits Teammates at Practice Facility

The reason why so many people thought that Damar Hamlin might be at the game is because of where he was earlier this week. On Saturday, photos from Bills players showed that Hamlin was at the practice facility.

Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo that made its way around social media. Hamlin looked like he was in good spirits and his teammates were happy to see him as well. There have been some really amazing developments in this story over the last two weeks.

After the football world collectively watched Damar Hamlin fall on the field, no one knew what might happen. The result of the incident was terrifying. He was in rough condition. Thankfully, the Bills medical team was fast and deliberate in their actions.

That’s not to mention all of the folks at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center that worked around the clock to make sure he lived. Whenever he does make his way back to a Bills game, the pop from the crowd is going to be unlike anything we’ve heard before.