Damar Hamlin Speaks Out After Being Discharged From Cincinnati Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo after being discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday.

Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his team’s Week 17 road game on “Monday Night Football,” released a statement on Twitter.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin tweeted. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!”

In a follow-up tweet, Hamlin thanked the doctors at UCMC for the care he received.

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC,” Hamlin wrote. “Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

