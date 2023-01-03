Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Charity Receives Millions in Donations After His Collapse

The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, a fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, has received more than $4 million in donations following his terrifying injury on “Monday Night Football.”

Hamlin, 24, started the toy drive while he was in college at Pitt with the goal of raising $2,500. Per People.com, Hamlin created the fundraiser to support his mother Nina’s daycare in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. Among the significant contributors was All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Chris Jericho, who donated $10,000.

Donations surged Monday night in the aftermath of Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He stood up after making the play before falling back to the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Medical personnel administered CPR and used an AED before he was put in an ambulance and taken to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Roughly an hour after Hamlin’s collapse, the NFL announced it had postponed the game between the Bengals and Bills.

Family of Damar Hamlin Breaks Silence

Hamlin’s family broke their silence Tuesday, sending out a collective thank you.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

“We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”