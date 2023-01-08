Damar Hamlin Unveils ‘Did We Win?’ Shirt With Proceeds Going to First Responders

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin unveiled a new t-shirt moments after his team defeated the New England Patriots, 35-23, in Week 18 Sunday.

The t-shirt, available in black and white, reads “Did We Win?” — the first thing Hamlin asked when he awoke in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest six days ago during “Monday Night Football.” Proceeds of the shirt go to first responders and the hospital’s trauma center.

We all won 🫶🏾.



I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center.



“We all won,” Hamlin tweeted. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours! http://DidWeWin.shop.”

It didn’t take long for Hamlin, 24, to begin celebrating as he watched the game from his hospital bed. Bills running back Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff for a touchdown, one of two he had on the day. Fittingly, it had been three years and three months since Buffalo had last returned a kickoff for six.

“I’m speechless,” Hines said after the game, via NFL.com. “I’m so thankful it was me to bring that juice, but it’s way bigger than me. That’s what I always thought about, and that’s what I thought all day. It’s just bigger than me and bigger than those 10 guys who did a great job of blocking for me.”

Quarterback Josh Allen said the play touched him more so than any he’d ever seen.

“I can’t remember a play that touched me like that, I don’t think in my life. It’s probably No. 1,” Allen said.

The Bills honored Hamlin in many ways, from wearing a No. 3 patch on their jerseys, to recognizing the medical personnel who helped save his life.

“God is good. He really is. I just urge everybody to keep praying for [Hamlin],” Allen told CBS Sports. “He’s in good spirits. Hopefully he got to watch the game. I just hope he can feel the love and the emotion that everybody here in this stadium had for him. One of the more surreal stadium feelings I’ve ever been in. It was special.”