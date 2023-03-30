Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill, Advocates for More AEDs in Schools

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin paid a visit to Capitol Hill Wednesday to help lawmakers introduce the Access to AEDs Act.

The bipartisan bill introduced in the US House would establish a grant program to provide schools across the country with funds to purchase and maintain AEDs, strengthen CPR training and develop cardiac emergency response plans, per Carma Hassan of CNN.

“Sudden cardiac arrest happens to more than 7,000 kids under the age of 18 every year in our country. 7,000 kids every year,” Hamlin said. “The majority of the kids impacted are student-athletes. And research shows that 1 in every 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk. For schools that have AEDs, the survival rate for the children from sudden cardiac arrest is seven times higher.

“The Access to AEDs Act will help ensure that schools are just as prepared and trained to respond in a time of crisis as those on the sideline of an NFL game.”

Hamlin, 25, suffered a cardiac arrest during his team’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January. Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes and used an AED.

Joining Hamlin on Capitol Hill was Matthew Mangine, a father from Kentucky. His son, Matthew Jr., passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during soccer practice in 2020. Several AEDs were nearby, however, nobody around knew how to operate one, per Phillip Lewis of the Huffington Post.

“That’s why it’s so important in this bill that we not only provide the equipment but the training. So people know how to use the equipment and it doesn’t lie fallow, sitting there,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer walking around the Senate in a signed Bills jersey given to him by Damar Hamlin. The two are teaming up on legislation to increase access to defibrillators in schools pic.twitter.com/1l5vCeVU5w — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 29, 2023

NFL Launches Cardiac Arrest Advocacy Campaign in Response to Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

The NFL announced Monday the launch of The Smart Heart Sports Coalition. The coalition is a nationwide advocacy campaign to prevent fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest among high school athletes. The launch is part of a collaboration between several groups, including the American Heart Association, American Red Cross and the Chasing M’s Foundation — a charity founded by Hamlin.

The coalition is advocating for the implementation of evidence-based policies to prevent death from sudden cardiac arrest. Just seven states have implemented all three policies. 12 states have none.

Emergency Action Plans (EAPs) for each high school athletic venue that are widely distributed, posted, rehearsed and updated annually;

Clearly marked automated external defibrillator (AEDs) at each athletic venue or within 1-3 minutes of each venue where high school practices or competitions are held; and,

CPR and AED education for coaches.

The Smart Heart Sports Coalition sent letters to 43 governors where additional policies are needed. The NFL Foundation has committed more than $1 million in grants to support nationwide CPR education and AED access.