Damar Hamlin’s Father Gives Bills Promising Update on Son, NFL World Reacts

NFL fans woke up to the news Thursday that the father of Damar Hamlin recently held a Zoom call with the Buffalo Bills to provide an update on the condition of his son.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mario Hamlin addressed the team Wednesday, informing them that Damar Hamlin was making progress. A source told Schefter that “the team needed it.”

Fans eagerly awaiting an update on Hamlin following his on-field collapse Monday night are encouraged.

“Young people are amazing. Technology is amazing,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Praying so hard for this kid to keep fighting! I want him to be able to know and see the support he has. Pray for him.”

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the “Monday Night Football” matchup. Medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin at midfield before putting him in an ambulance. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Now they can use this to absolutely destroy the league in the playoffs,” another fan tweeted. “A great team, now with even more motivation is going to be a tough game for anyone. Prayers Hamlin gets to attend the superbowl.”

Thousands of Fans Donate to Fundraiser of Damar Hamlin

Support for Hamlin has come from both inside and outside the NFL community. As of Thursday, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, a fundraiser started by Hamlin, has received more than $7 million in donations. Among the significant contributors was Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay, who donated $25,003 Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to see damars reaction to what people provided to his foundation,” one fan wrote. “Bruhs face is gonna be priceless. Rooting for him so hard.”