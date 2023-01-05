Damar Hamlin’s Father Reportedly Gave Promising Update to Entire Bills Team

The father of Damar Hamlin reportedly held a Zoom call with the Buffalo Bills Wednesday to provide an update on the condition of his son.

Damar Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the entire Bills team on a zoom call Wednesday to personally update everyone in attendance on his son, per source. Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making progress and, in the words of one source, “the team needed it.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2023

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mario Hamlin informed the team that Damar Hamlin was making progress following his on-field collapse Monday night.

“In the words of one source, ‘the team needed it,'” Schefter tweeted.

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the “Monday Night Football” matchup. Medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin at midfield before putting him in an ambulance. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the Bills said in a statement Wednesday. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Hamlin has received an outpouring of support from the NFL community. The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, a fundraiser started by Hamlin, has received more than $7 million in donations as of Thursday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay are notable contributors.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, a teammate of Hamlin’s at Pitt, spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since Hamlin’s medical emergency.

“We had a great run together [at Pitt]. … Just hope nothing but the best for him. Just want him to get better.”



“Damar, he’s an unbelievable person. Does so much for the community, a guy from Pittsburgh, stayed home, could have went anywhere he wanted to. Stayed home,” Pickett said. “We had a great run together [at Pitt]. And he had an unbelievable career at Pitt. Captains together in 2020, just all around great person and great family.”