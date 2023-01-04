Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants Criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to End: Report

Anyone criticizing Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in regards to the medical emergency Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered on Monday night needs to stop. That’s the message from Hamlin’s father, according to a report.

Coley Harvey of ESPN reported that Hamlin’s father urged anyone criticizing Higgins should stop. Hamlin tackled Higgins before collapsing on the field.

“Damar’s father is among those calling for any criticisms of Bengals WR Tee Higgins (who was part of the play Damar was injured on) to STOP,” Harvey tweeted.

After Hamlin made the tackle on Higgins, the Buffalo safety collapsed and medical personnel rushed onto the field. He suffered cardiac arrest and professionals performed CPR on the field before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medica Center.

The NFL suspended the game approximately one hour after Hamlin’s collapse. There are no plans to resume the game between the Bills and Bengals this week. The league plans to move forward with Week 18 as scheduled.

Damar Hamlin Reportedly Showing ‘Promising’ Signs

Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency on Monday Night Football was one of the scariest moments ever witnessed in sports. While there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding his status, there is reason for hope.

“Just chatted with Damar Hamlin’s family friend (Jordon Rooney),” ESPN’s Coley Harvey tweeted. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning.”

Harvey reported that no other details could be provided at the time.

On Tuesday, as a sign of support, all 32 NFL teams changed their profile pictures on Twitter. The new image reads, “Pray for Damar,” along with his No. 3.

Tuesday night, Niagara Falls illuminated a blue light to show support for the Bills safety, as well. Many current and former NFL players — including Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady — released statements in support of Hamlin, as well.