Damar Hamlin’s Medical Team Given Key to the City of Cincinnati

It isn’t an exaggeration. The medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center saved Damar Hamlin’s life earlier this month. So, for their hard work saving the NFL player, they have been collectively given the key to the city of Cincy.

When Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field back on January 2, the NFL world froze. It was a collective moment of terror and worry. But, the Buffalo Bills had a dedicated athletic training staff and UCMC had an elite team as well.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was more than happy to give the key to the city to these dedicated healthcare workers. The UC Health motto, “In Science Lives Hope.” There could be no better slogan for this medical team.

The UC Health COO, Robert Wiehe was proud of his team and the work they did to help Damar Hamlin, and ultimately, the sport of football.

“The immediate impact is the awareness to the community of the care we give, our teams are the best in the country as everyone was able to witness over the course of the last month,” Wiehe said, via CBSSports.

On top of getting the key to the city, there’s going to be another big gift given. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will receive $10,000 worth of toy donations from Fisher-Price and Mattel. Those two companies have an existing relationship with the Bills.

Damar Hamlin Rumors Out of Control

Hopefully, there will be a time when people can just focus on the good we have seen in the last month. Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger. There was a chance he wasn’t going to make it. But now he’s on the road to recovery. He was able to attend the Bills’ final game of the season as they lost to the Bengals in the Divisional Round.

Of course, now that it feels like the Hamlin injury is “old news” people are picking up on conspiracies. Namely, believing that Hamlin was replaced with a body double at the Bills game.

Teammates and many others have come out in support of Hamlin. And he denied it himself. Those rumors are ridiculous and shouldn’t be given any breath, ultimately. Best of luck to Damar Hamlin in his continued recovery.