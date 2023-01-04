Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Provides Health Update

There has been another update about Bills safety Damar Hamlin. This time from his uncle, who has some positive news. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, talked to the media and gave what seems to be good progress for the NFL star.

Damar Hamlin went down in the middle of the Bills’ Monday Night Football against the Bengals. After making a tackle, he stood up and immediately fell back to the ground.

The entire scene terrified fans and players who watched it happen. CPR was given on the field and Hamlin was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance straight from the field. An earlier update stated that Hamlin was intubated.

According to Matt Parrino, a Bills beat writer, Hamlin’s uncle has new info.

“Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday. ‘That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign.'”

Of course, his condition has not officially been updated. However, this news from Damar Hamlin’s uncle is good. Fans and players have been trying to remain positive during this whole ordeal. This should help keep spirits up at the very least.

The last update from the Buffalo Bills said that the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest. He was in critical condition when that statement was released.

Statement From Damar Hamlin’s Family

As far as the family goes, they have collectively released a statement about Damar Hamlin. They are just glad to have so many people helping the NFL player. From medical staff and first responders to fans giving their thoughts and prayers.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement said. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.”

Let’s hope that we hear more positive updates from Damar Hamlin’s family. This has been a very intense and scary situation.