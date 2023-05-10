Dan Campbell shares insane amount of coffee he drinks each day

One of the first things that stands out about Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is his high energy. Whether he’s talking about biting kneecaps or sharing his excitement after a win, he’s always upbeat.

Like all of us, Campbell drinks coffee to function. How much? Even he’s not sure.

“Man, I couldn’t tell you,” Campbell said of just how much coffee he drinks. “A lot more than I should. I do know that, man.”

People drink their coffee differently, but an extra jolt could come from a double shot of espresso. For Campbell, he needs even more caffeine, going so far as to order two ventis — and they pack plenty of punch.

“I’ll start the day off with those two big old cups, those venti cups. They’re double shotted,” Campbell said on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long. “Then, I’ll drink throughout the day, you know. So after that and maybe an hour later, I’ll go — actually, the best thing for me is when the season gets here and practice. This time of year, you know, the players, they’re lifting, that’s great. But we really don’t have a right now.

“So it’s just an endless amount of coffee throughout the day. It’s ridiculous. Somebody’s just gonna find me on the floor.”

Campbell’s first year in Detroit didn’t go well as the Lions struggled to a 3-13-1 record in 2021. But some big-time roster additions helped the Lions turn things around in a big way, finishing 9-8 in 2022 and keeping the rival Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs.

Detroit could be in position to succeed again this season as some more new faces come in, headlined by running back David Montgomery and cornerback Cameron Sutton. The Lions also made some big splashes in the draft by selecting former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round. But the biggest pick coming in might have been their second-round pick — former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker is coming off a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2022 season, and questions rose about whether he’d be able to play his rookie year in the NFL.

Campbell said the plan is to effectively redshirt Hooker and get him ready for 2024 as he recovers.

“Really, this is a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said, via NFL.com. “He’s got to get this leg right first and then he’ll learn under Jared [Goff], and then let’s see what happens. If he can eventually become your two or maybe down the road, later on, it’s more than that, but it’s going to be a long time.”