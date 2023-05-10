Dan Campbell shares plan for Hendon Hooker, relationship with Jared Goff

Hendon Hooker has an opportunity to become the quarterback of the future for the Detroit Lions, though he’ll have to wait a bit before getting meaningful snaps under center.

Speaking recently on the “Green Light Podcast” with Chris Long, head coach Dan Campbell said he doesn’t expect the 2023 third-round pick out of Tennessee to play much during his rookie campaign.

“Really, this is a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said, via NFL.com. “He’s got to get this leg right first and then he’ll learn under Jared [Goff], and then let’s see what happens. If he can eventually become your two or maybe down the road, later on, it’s more than that, but it’s going to be a long time.”

Hooker’s play in 2021 and ’22 vaulted him into the conversation as a top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Playing in the explosive, pass-happy offense of head coach Josh Heupel, Hooker took his game to another level after transferring from Virginia Tech in 2020. He started 15 games in four seasons with the Hokies, totaling 2,894 passing yards with 37 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Those numbers exploded in year one under Heupel, as he racked up 2,945 passing yards with 36 total touchdowns and three interceptions. Hooker was enjoying a historic season in Knoxville this past season, the last of his collegiate career, before his ACL tear in November. In 11 games, Hooker threw for 3,135 yards with 32 total touchdowns and just two interceptions on 69.6% passing. He led the Volunteers to their first No. 1 ranking since 1998 after Tennessee notably defeated Alabama (9-2) on Oct. 15.

He left Tennessee as one of its most-decorated passers of all-time. Hooker ranks fifth in passing touchdowns (58) and eighth in passing yards (6,080) in the program’s history.

Hendon Hooker recovering from ACL tear

There remains no timeline for his recovery, however, Hooker’s doctors told teams he is expected to be fully cleared by the first weekend of the 2023 season. In the meantime, Hooker will sit and learn behind Goff, a seven-year veteran. Despite being an older rookie, 25 years old to be exact, Campbell said he views Hooker’s age as a positive.

“We didn’t know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker,” Campbell said. “We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing. He’s very mature. He looks the part, he’s got a big arm. He’s just, he’s got to learn how to play in the NFL. But he’s a pro now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind of like the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be a little bit more mature. They got a lot on their plate.”