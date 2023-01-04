WATCH: Dan Orlovsky Prays for Damar Hamlin During ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’

Dan Orlovsky used his platform on ESPN to pray for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in the hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition. The former quarterback-turned-analyst did so during ESPN’s NFL Live on Tuesday.

While discussing the frightening scene that unfolded in Cincinnati on Monday, Orlovsky said he felt in his heart that he needed to pray. He wanted to do it out loud, in front of the cameras.

It was one of the most moving scenes we’ve ever seen on television.

“This is a little bit different. I’ve heard it all day, thoughts and prayers,” Orlovsky said. “Maybe this is not the right thing to do, but, it’s just on my heart that I want to pray for Damar Hamlin. Right now.”

Below is Orlovsky’s full prayer, which ESPN aired on Tuesday:

Wow! Dan Orlovsky just prayed for Damar Hamlin live on @ESPN! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/bopOdWTfwe — Trey Bradley (@treybradley3) January 4, 2023

That’s not a moment we see too often on television. Orlovsky’s authenticity and thoughtfulness in that instant added to the power it conveyed across the screen.

Hamlin remains in critical condition. The Buffalo Bills provided an update on Wednesday.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team said in a statement. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Damar Hamlin’s Jersey Becomes Top Seller in NFL

Fans have shown an incredible amount of support for Damar Hamlin in a number of ways since Monday night. One of those was in jersey sales.

According to Front Office Sports, Hamlin’s home blue jersey has been the top seller on Fanatics.com since Monday. That’s not just in the NFL, but across all sports.

In a really thoughtful move, Fanatics plans to donate all the proceeds from Hamlin’s jersey sales to his charity. Since suffering the medical emergency during Monday Night Football, the charity has raised more than $6 million.