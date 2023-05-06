D’Andre Swift Rips Dallas Cowboys when asked about his Eagles’ jersey number

Former St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) star D’Andre Swift got the opportunity to return home this offseason. When the Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it didn’t take long for Swift’s representatives to reach out to the Lions’ front office about requesting a trade. They sent him home to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 NFL Draft, and it hasn’t taken him long to win over his new fan base. When asked about why he chose the number 0, Swift responded. “That’s how many times the Cowboys have been to an NFC Championship game in my lifetime.”

“That’s how many times the Cowboys have been to an NFC Championship game in my lifetime.” 🔥🔥 — Marlo Stanfield (@BooRxdley) May 5, 2023

Swift is a Philly native, so it’s not surprising to see him waste little time in stirring up the Cowboys’ fan base. He’s going to fit in beautifully with a highly explosive Eagles’ offensive attack.

In high school, he led St. Joseph’s Prep to a 14-0 record and a 2017 PIAAA Class 6A state crown. In the state championship game, Swift rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns. His senior season, he rushed for 1,564 total yards and 25 touchdowns. He also snagged 21 catches for 405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

In the 2017 recruiting cycle, he was rated as the No. 46 overall player in the country, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

He had an excellent career with the Detroit Lions, but injuries plagued him

During the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions, Swift has had a very good career, but struggled to stay healthy. In 40 career games, he’s racked up 1,680 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. A dynamic receiver in the screen game when healthy, Swift has also hauled in 156 catches for 1,198 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Last season, he and Jamaal Williams formed a formidable 1-2 punch in the Lions’ offensive attack. Detroit finished with an impressive 9-8 overall record, capping off their season with a 20-16 win over Green Bay at Lambeau Field. It was the Lions’ first winning season since 2017.

Swift battled a variety of injuries over the years (groin and AC joint have been two of the most nagging) and those surely played a role in the Lions’ front office deciding to move on from him. To his credit, the Philadelphia native handled the move with class and grace.

D’Andre Swift was one of the more talented running backs in Bulldog history

D’Andre Swift established himself as one of the latest and greatest Bulldog running backs during his time in Athens. Georgia is a place known for top-tier running back talent and Swift certainly etched his name in Bulldog lore.

When he hung his cleats up at Georgia, he rushed for 2,885 rushing yards for his career, good enough for seventh on the Bulldogs’ all-time rushing list. He’s an elite pass-catching running back and he demonstrated that in college as well. In 2019, he didn’t drop a single pass for the Bulldogs (he caught 24 passes that year). Swift only dropped three passes for his entire career at Georgia. The former U.S. Army All-American caught 73 passes for 666 yards for his entire college career.

Another impressive stat from his college profile at Georgia: he averaged more yards per carry (6.6) in college than any other running back in school history. That’s incredible considering the amount of NFL running backs the school has produced (Herschel Walker, Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley, Knowshon Moreno).