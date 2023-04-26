Danica Patrick recalls tripping on Ayahuasca with ex Aaron Rodgers

That kooky Aaron Rodgers continues to grab headlines this week. It’s all the more reason for Danica Patrick, his ex girlfriend, to tell some tales about their relationship.

The NFL quarterback and the race car driver shared a lot of activities when they enjoyed a two-year relationship. And Danica Patrick took some Ayahuasca trips with Aaron Rodgers, including one to Peru. Since his name is in the news (did you hear, he went to the Jets?) reporters are asking Patrick about their time together.

She talked about the fun moments this week during the podcast ManTalks.

“I’ve done Ayahuasca twice, both two nights in a row,” said Patrick, a former star on the Indy and NASCAR circuits. “I’ve also done a Psilocybin journey — those have been the two journeys that I’ve done, and the psilocybin journey got a little sticky.” Psilocybin is another term for magic mushrooms.

“I felt so far away and so gone,” she said. “But that was also part of something I’ve been able to integrate, which is having my own back and making myself my own best friend. Just creating the best relationship in life with myself — which was my Ayahuasca message in the journey.”

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers even spent early pandemic together

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers could be soulmates. It’s as if they speak the same new age language. The two dated until 2020, with Patrick and Rodgers isolating together at the start of Covid. He didn’t seem to turn into an anti-vaxxer until 2021, so it’s not Danica’s fault.

Rodgers also gave a few interviews and talked about the Peruvian trip with a climb of Mount Machu Picchu and then going through an ayahuasca ceremony.”

“My intention the first night going in was I want to feel what pure love is,” Aaron Rodgers said of his trip with Danica Patrick. “That was my intention and I did. I really did. I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling 100 different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors. (And) I came back and the pandemic hit.”

Rodgers began dating actor Shailene Woodley after his breakup with Patrick. And Woodlee definitely is a new age thinker. Meanwhile, Patrick began going out with Carter Comstock.

Aaron Rodgers probably doesn’t have a ton of time to think about relationships right now, what with the move and all. On Monday, the Packers and Jets agreed to a trade to send Rodgers to New York. Rodgers is spending time at his home in Malibu. Now he’ll have to find a place in the city, or maybe out in Jersey closer to Jets headquarters.

Woody Johnson, the Jets owner, is heir to the Johnson & Johnson health conglomerate. Maybe his new quarterback will moderate what he uses when it comes to meds.