Darius Slay Reveals The NFL Team He Almost Signed With Before Eagles Had Change of Heart

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has had a topsy-turvy offseason and it almost ended with him moving slightly south down the East Coast.

The 32-year-old cornerback was given the option to explore a trade earlier this year before it was expected that he was going to be released in March. But the day after it was reported that he was going to be released, Slay and the Eagles announced they had agreed to a $42 million extension. Slay is under contract with Philadelphia for the next three seasons.

However, on Slay’s Big Play Slay podcast, the former All-Pro cornerback said he was close to coming to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I was almost — this close — a Baltimore Raven,” Slay said. “I was this close. This close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle, because I know me and Howie were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted, and I just said, if the Eagles do that, I’m going to stay an Eagle. It was nice. I almost was a Raven.”

Darius Slay has been a key player for the Eagles

Darius Slay has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL over the past half-decade. Slay was drafted out of Mississippi State by the Detroit Lions and played with the franchise from 2013-2019.

He earned All-Pro first team honors in 2017 when he led the league in interceptions with eight. It was also the first of three straight appearances in the Pro Bowl.

Slay was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2020 season for a third-round pick and fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In three seasons with Philadelphia, he has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and helped the team to the most recent Super Bowl.