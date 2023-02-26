Darrelle Revis Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice Ahead of Potential Move to New York Jets

Darrelle Revis would love for Aaron Rodgers to quarterback the Jets. But the advice the cornerback is giving might not sit well.

Does anyone think that 39-year-old Rodgers can come to a new franchise and a new city as a “humble” human being? Who knows, maybe Rodgers learned that behavior in his recently completed four-day darkness retreat.

But if he’s signing with the Jets, Revis says Rodgers should “come in humble and embrace the city as best you can.” Revis just earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So TMZ Sports asked Darrelle Revis about the possibility of Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, joining the Jets, his ex team. Revis, a former first-rounder from Pitt, played for the Jets for eight of his 11 NFL seasons. He knows the city and its highly-engaged, gigantic media market. It’s the opposite of sleepy Green Bay, population 107,000.

“It’s definitely a tough market,” Revis said of NYC. “But I truly believe Aaron, with all his success and all the things he brings to the table, he’d be able to weather the storm and help win.”

The Jets are in the market for a veteran quarterback. The team recently hired Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with Rodgers in Green Bay, as its new offensive coordinator. Hackett spent last season as a rookie head coach with the Broncos. He didn’t make it through Christmas in Denver.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has two big issues to figure out. Does he want to still play in the NFL? And if so, does he want to spend the rest of his career with the Packers? He still has two years remaining on his contract that’s set to pay him nearly $60 million this season. But will he seek a new team?

Darelle Revis signs Hall of Fame footballs. (Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

But count Darelle Revis as someone who votes to bring Aaron Rodgers to New York so he can exchange different shades of green jerseys.

“I believe he has weapons at every position,” Revis told TMZ. “As Jets fans, as Jets lovers, we can see some high-scoring games. We can see some big victories. I think last year as you watched the team, it came down to a few points, the team losing by three points or less or five points or less.

“Having a superstar quarterback in Rodgers, he can definitely put points on the board very quickly which would help the defense rest much better and they can be more explosive.”

We should know something by mid-March. That’s a soft deadline established by Green Bay management. In the meantime, it’s speculation season as several big-name quarterbacks swap teams. Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers and is looking for a new destination. The Raiders released Derek Carr. Plus, Baker Mayfield is looking for a new job.

Plus, Darrelle Revis said he doesn’t have a problem with Aaron Rodgers looking for spiritual options at his isolation retreat.

“I think Aaron tries to tap into other things when it comes to his mental and preparing for next season,” Revis said. “And I think that’s all he’s really doing. He’s taking some time to rest, time to hopefully make the right decision. And I hope that right decision is him signing with the Jets.”