Davante Adams Court Date for Shoving Photographer Rescheduled

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams will wait a few more months before going to court. The NFL star faces an assault charge for shoving a photographer after the team’s loss to Kansas City in October.

Initially, the court date was set for Monday, Jan. 23. However, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the court date has been rescheduled for June 26.

Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on Oct. 10 in Kansas City. The Raiders lost the Monday Night Football game 30-29 to the Chiefs.

The receiver faces a Kansas City ordinance assault violation. The penalties can include fines between $250-$1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

Adams could potentially face disciplinary action from the NFL, as well.

Adams completed his first season with the Raiders in 2022. He led the team with 100 catches, 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Davante Adams Avoids Photographer Issues at Future Game

Just two weeks after Davante Adams shoved a photographer for the ground, the receiver went viral for another stadium exit. This time, though, he made sure nobody got in his way while he left the field.

As Adams headed off the field, he stopped before entering the tunnel and asked all photographers and reporters to get out of the way. His departure into the locker room went viral.

Adams appeared to be just having some good-natured fun with his second exit. However, some fans didn’t care for it.

“It ain’t that hard to not push someone,” one user declared. Another added, “Careful? Like, it’s hard to not [to] shove people?”

It’s important to note that Adams did apologize to the photographer after the incident.

“I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him,” he said. “I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”