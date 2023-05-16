Davante Adams has doubts about Raiders’ vision for their offense

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams possesses a lot of confidence in his abilities. Over the course of his 10-year career in the NFL, Adams has earned trips to six Pro Bowls and has led the league in touchdown catches twice in the past three seasons.

When it comes to his confidence in the Raiders’ style of offense? That’s a slightly different story.

Adams recently spoke with The Ringer regarding the outlook for the Raiders in the near future. Most notably, he opened up on the vision is in Las Vegas. Apparently, he doesn’t quite see things the same way as the front office.

“[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent,” Adams said. “We don’t see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now.”

Perhaps the biggest offseason move? When Derek Carr left, Las Vegas inked Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million deal. It was a move made to help the Raiders in the immediate future.

The organization has allowed Adams to provide some of his insight regarding personnel decisions. Ultimately, though, he doesn’t have the final say.

“I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible,” he said. “It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now.”

Davante Adams opens up on playing with Jimmy Garoppolo

After spending the first eight years of his NFL career playing with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, Adams will be catching passes from a second starting quarterback in as many seasons in Las Vegas.

Once again, Adams expressed confidence in his ability to work with Garoppolo — who found unprecedented success with the San Francisco 49ers. But he believes the style of play — and how Garoppolo is used within the offense — is paramount.

“It all depends on the style of ball that we play,” Adams said. “If we play a certain brand of ball, I can get [Garoppolo] to conform to whatever. But if we use him a certain type of way, then it’s going to make it tough for us to maximize who we should be this year.”

Adams said his goal — like everyone’s in the NFL — is to win a Super Bowl with the Raiders.

Over the course of his 10-year career, Adams has totaled 769 receptions for 9,637 yards and 87 touchdowns. He produced the second-best year of his career statistically with the Raiders in 2022, accounting for 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.