Davante Adams Fuels More Speculation on Aaron Rodgers, Potential Destination

There may not be enough scratchy-chin emojis in the world to properly represent the amount of curiosity Davante Adams drummed up Thursday morning. It seems the wide receiver would like his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, to join him in Las Vegas.

Adams, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay for eight seasons, posted some not-so-cryptic messages on social media this week. The receiver first posted a video of him catching a pass from Rodgers to his Instagram story.

Then, early Thursday morning, Adams was asked on Twitter “Which neighborhood is @AaronRodgers12 moving to?” The receiver responded, “Mine.”

Does Adams have a little more insight on the future plans of his former Packers teammate? Or is he just trying to speak (tweet?) something into existence? Either way, the receiver’s posts on social media stirred up plenty of speculation.

Together, Rodgers and Adams created a lethal quarterback-receiver tandem in the NFL. Adams earned five Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Packers. Rodgers won two MVP awards and received seven Pro Bowl nods.

Rodgers’ future continues to be a mystery. He’s considering all his options, whether it be a return to Green Bay, the desire to play for another team or a retirement announcement.

All Eyes on Aaron Rodgers After Tom Brady’s Big Announcement

Heading into the offseason, two veteran quarterbacks were the talk of the NFL. Everyone has wondered what Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be doing for the 2023 season.

While Rodgers still has yet to make a decision, Brady revealed what he’ll be doing next fall. It won’t be playing football.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced his retirement on social media on Wednesday, Feb. 1. In his video, Brady said he’s retiring, “for good.”

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” Tom Brady said, “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I’d could go one forever.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

That puts most of the offseason attention on Rodgers. His decision might take a little longer, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter does believe a trade — even to the Raiders — could be possible.

“I do think that the idea of this trade is a real possibility,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show. ” … I believe, and there are reasons I believe, that it would make the most sense for them to trade him in the AFC. That would be the more likely path if that’s what both sides decide. And I still believe that.”