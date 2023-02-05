Davante Adams Makes Eye-Opening Aaron Rodgers Move on Social Media

Davante Adams misses his old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Amid trade speculation, Adams is lobbying hard for the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Check out the proof on Twitter, as Adams isn’t hiding his wishes through his Twitter likes.

Davante Adams liked a tweet claiming Aaron Rodgers will traded to the #Raiders



Davante is reportedly been 'lobbying hard' for the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Rodgers this offseason. pic.twitter.com/ZEcDy2NQ3R — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2023

While Adams left Rodgers last offseason to try and compete with his college quarterback and good friend Derek Carr, it didn’t workout in Las Vegas. Now, Carr is moving on, while Adams is left in Las Vegas wondering who his quarterback is.

Evidently, Davante Adams isn’t doing any fear and loathing though. The former Packers star wide receiver is under the assumption that a reunion is on the way. Time will tell, but it’s one of the more fascinating NFL storylines to watch at the moment.

Ian Rapoport Explains When Possible Aaron Rodgers Trade Could Happen

An Aaron Rodgers trade could happen sooner rather than later.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the time could be upon us. He joined The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week to explain the timeline of when the Green Bay Packers legend could be dealt.

“Remember the Matthew Stafford-(Jared) Goff trade happened, like, as everyone was coming back from the Senior Bowl, which would basically be in two days. But it was like a couple of years ago. The Derek Carr trade, if there’s going to be a trade — which I still think is possible — would happen around the time of Super Bowl week, so you’re talking within the next two weeks or so,” stated Rapoport. “Once one thing happens, things generally accelerate. So, if Aaron Rodgers is going to be traded, which again, I believe is possible, then it would probably happen in that window of a couple — a week or two before free agency.

“It’s just, once you start talking, if everyone’s on the same page, if he wants to come back, it all will happen pretty quickly. Because if you want to get him, you want to get him now, right?”

Alas, it seems as if Aaron Rodgers is continuing to follow in the footsteps of Brett Favre. Could the Packers deal him to the New York Jets, or maybe the Las Vegas Raiders? It’s going to be fascinating to watch.

Still, Rodgers could swerve the world and retire. We wouldn’t put it past him. But until then, let the speculation and jersey edits run wild.