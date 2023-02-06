Davante Adams Reveals His Recruiting Pitch to Aaron Rodgers Amid Trade Speculation

Davante Adams isn’t going to stop recruiting Aaron Rodgers until the quarterback’s decision is final. He told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe that he really wants his former teammate in Green Bay to move to Las Vegas.

Last week, Adams had some fun on social media, hinting at the possibility of Rodgers joining the Raiders. During Sunday’s Pro Bowl, the wide receiver was asked if he’s been working to recruit his former teammate to Vegas.

Adams provided a pretty straightforward answer.

“Duh,” Adams said. “Why would anybody not do that? I mean, 100%, that’s my guy, obviously. Wishful thinking but we’ll see what happens.”

Wolfe then asked Adams about his recruiting pitch to Rodgers. Again, the receiver was quick and to the point, saying, “I’m here.”

Caught up with Raiders WR Davante Adams after his 6th straight Pro Bowl, saying goodbye to Derek Carr as a teammate and the start of his heavy Aaron Rodgers to Raiders recruiting pitch.



From @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/RTZmob8erM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 6, 2023

Sounds like as good of a recruiting pitch as any. The tandem did spend eight years with the Packers together before Adams was traded to the Raiders.

The duo had an incredible amount of success together in Green Bay. Even though Rodgers struggled this past season, it’s pretty clear Adams still has a lot of faith in his former teammate.

Aaron Rodgers Responds to Davante Adams’ Tweet

Remember the mention of Davante Adams having some fun on social media? Last week, the wide receiver was asked “which neighborhood is (Aaron Rodgers) moving to?” Adams responded by simply saying, “Mine.”

That one word sparked plenty of speculation on social media. There was a belief that Adams had some sort of inside knowledge about Rodgers’ future plans.

During the weekend’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers was asked about Adams’ comment. The quarterback’s only remark came in the form of a joke.

“Tell him to buy me a house,” Rodgers responded when a fan asked about Adams’ tweet. So, for now, it still sounds like the quarterback is considering all of his options.

But as long as he hasn’t made a decision, Adams is going to recruit his former teammate. He probably won’t shell out the money to purchase a house, though.