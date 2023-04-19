Dave Wilcox, 49ers Legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Dead at 80

Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and San Francisco 49ers legend Dave Wilcox passed away Wednesday. He was 80.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame made the announcement on Twitter.

We are saddened to share the news that Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox has passed away at age 80.



“While Dave Wilcox was a nicknamed “The Intimidator” for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said. “He transformed the outside linebacker position – one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.”

The 49ers selected Wilcox in the third-round of the 1964 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He spent 11 seasons in San Francisco, earning seven Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro nominations. Wilcox was known for his iron-man mentality, playing in 153 of a possible 154 games. He ended his career with 14 interceptions and 36.5 sacks. Wilcox finally took his place in Canton in 2020.

Dave Wilcox Changed the Linebacker Position

“He changed the position,” former 49ers assistant Mike Giddings said in his enshrinement speech for Wilcox, via NFL.com. “He was an absolutely strong, naturally strong, Vale, Oregon, farm boy. I used to say that his triceps went from his earlobe to his wrists. He simply manhandled blockers, but he had one concern. ‘Mike, don’t ever let me get beat deep on a pass.’

“Well this was tough because we always ask our outside backer to neutralize the tight end first, then cover the running back man-to-man. Very, very difficult when facing the [Johnny] Unitas Colts, because they had the great John Mackey at tight end and then the league’s fastest fullback, Norm Bulaich. Sure enough, we’re back in Baltimore.

“Early on, Mackey blocks down, here comes Bulaich around the corner, your inductee in hot pursuit. Forty yards downfield, knocks down a pass with one of the great open-field plays these eyes have ever seen. That closed the scouting reports. You can’t run at him. You can’t pass on him. So just stay away from him.”

Dave Wilcox was a Key Member of 49ers’ Defense

Though the 49ers largely struggled throughout Wilcox’s tenure, he was the centerpiece of the defense which led the franchise to its first three NFC West titles (1970-72). The Dallas Cowboys eliminated the 49ers from the playoffs each season, kickstarting one of the league’s most historic rivalries.

Wilcox was revered among his peers, with former 49ers head coach Dick Nolan calling him one of the best linebackers he’d ever seen.

“Wilcox has the size to control the tight end and the speed to stay with the backs,” said Nolan, who coached Wilcox for seven seasons of his career. “And he is the best open-field tackler I have ever seen.”