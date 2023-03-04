David Bakhtiari Blasts Jimmy Kimmel After Low Blow on Aaron Rodgers

As an offensive tackle, David Bakhtiari is used to working on-field security for his quarterback. But this week, he defended Aaron Rodgers against Jimmy Kimmel. Apparently, late-night talk show hosts represent the same threat as an NFL defensive end.

So what are we talking about? Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian, mocked Aaron Rodgers, the Packers quarterback, after Bakhtiari’s teammate leaned into a conspiracy theory. Specifically, the conspiracy theory involved the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Bakhtiari quote tweeted Mythinformed MKE, a one-timed banned Twitter account that posts on subjects like Epstein and Covid, while retweeting Joe Rogan. The initial tweet featured video of Jimmy Kimmel calling Aaron Rodgers a “tin-foil hatter.”

The Packers offensive tackle tweeted: “Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list….”

Why Did Jimmy Kimmel Even Talk about Aaron Rodgers?

Kimmel roasted Rodgers after the sometimes controversial quarterback did one of his Tuesday appearances on the Pat McAfee Show. The interview was from mid-February and Rodgers suggested the United States military was shooting down balloons to distract attention from the release of Epstein’s client list.

“I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of other things going on in the world …

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers then asked. Note, Rodgers possibly was referencing a story in the Daily Mail and/or a viral Tweet about the list already being online. Epstein’s client list is a popular topic on conspiracy sites.

When Jimmy Kimmel brought up Aaron Rodgers, several far-right sites started pumping out critical online content.

Rodgers already is a popular topic amongst NFL circles. Mainly, no one is sure whether the 39-year-old will return to football. He still has two years remaining on his contract with the Packers. But he’s dropped hints that he would like to change teams. He did the same this time a year ago.

Packers Quarterback Recently Completed a Darkness Retreat

Rodgers also drew mockery last month when he announced that he was spending four days at an isolation retreat to figure out his football future. He finished the retreat late last month. Rodgers spent 96 hours in a 300-square-foot cottage in southern Oregon.

Since his return, he’s given one interview. He didn’t provide any details for his future.

“For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier,” Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had, that have been had with important people in my life that help orient me… But I’m not looking for somebody to tell me what what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me.”