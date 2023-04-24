David Bakhtiari Gives Blunt Take on Packer’s Shift to Jordan Love

There’s some fair apprehension up in Green Bay considering the idea of them potentially passing the torch from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. Even so, David Bakhtiari did his best to calm those nerves as he reminded everyone that change isn’t always a bad thing.

Bakhtiari shared his thoughts on a potential quarterback transition for the Packers on the ‘Open Mike’ podcast. He said the fanbase shouldn’t be too concerned about a switch because they saw it go seamlessly the last time they had to do it. He just doesn’t want everyone to be out on Jordan Love before he ever really gets a chance to prove himself with the NFL season still a ways away.

“I literally today talked to Jordan (Love) about this. I’m like, ‘The Packers rebuilt from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers’. What are we going to say? It’s not a rebuild?,” Bakhtiari said. “Like, that is what that is. And that’s totally fine.”

“I’m not saying that we’re going to be bad. I’m not saying we’re going to be good. I don’t know and that’s the beauty,” continued David Bakhtiari. “No one really knows how good they are. We start the season, everyone is batting 1.000. No one has any losses. No one has any wins. And let the season play out however it may be.”

“In (Aaron’s) first year what did he go? Like 6-10 I want to say?,” said Bakhtiari. “There’s still a transition period in that. Like, you have to build your team.”

Jordan Love has seen minimal time in his two NFL seasons with Rodgers leading the way in Lambeau. Still, to this point, he has shown both highs and lows in his 10 career appearances with 606 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 60.2% completion rate.

All David Bakhtiari is trying to say is all good things must come to an end. Nothing about it is even guaranteed to end yet with Rodgers still a part of Green Bay’s franchise. With that said, the 11-year veteran just wants everyone to give Love a chance because, with such a small sample size of him so far, it’s anyone’s best guess of how he could pan out for the Packers in the end.