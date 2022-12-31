David Blough to Become Fourth Starting QB for Cardinals in 2022

The revolving door that has been the quarterback situation for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 continues to spin. On New Year’s Day, David Blough will become the latest QB to start for the team this year.

On Friday, the Cardinals officially announced that Blough would be the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He’ll be the fourth quarterback to start for the team this season.

Arizona enters the game with a 4-11 record. Atlanta owns a 5-10 mark.

David Blough will start New Years Day vs. the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/hhqOgFSU5n — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 30, 2022

So far this season, the Cardinals have started Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley. None have enjoyed much success this year, with the trio combining for 15 touchdowns with 14 picks.

Blough last appeared in a game with the Detroit Lions in 2021. He was signed on Dec. 14 by the Cardinals and will start in place of McSorley — who will serve as the backup.

Blough has played in seven career games in the NFL, all with the Lions. He’s thrown for 1,033 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He owns an 0-5 record as a starter.

NFL Seeing Record Number of Reserve QBs

This has been the year of the backup quarterback in the NFL. There have been a lot of different faces taking snaps over the course of the 2022 campaign.

With David Blough (Arizona Cardinals) and Jarrett Stidham (Las Vegas Raiders) getting starts in Week 17, the NFL has seen 64 different quarterbacks start a game. That’s the second-most all-time.

The 64 starting quarterbacks ties a mark set in the 2007 season, and is the highest non-strike total. The current record dates back to 1987 when 87 different quarterbacks started a game during a strike season, per ESPN.

A combination of a lengthened season and an emphasis on player health and safety probably contributes to the high number of starting quarterbacks this year. There’s also a little bad luck involved, too.