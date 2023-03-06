David Carr Responds After NFL Network Reporter Uses His Name Instead of Brother Derek

Look out, NFL, David Carr is making a return to the league. Or maybe an NFL Network reporter just typed the wrong name when breaking news about Derek Carr’s free agency situation.

Yeah, the latter is probably the case. But that doesn’t mean David isn’t going to have some fun with the social media mix-up.

When reporting on Derek’s move to the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo mistakenly wrote “David,” the older brother of the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback. To his credit, David did enjoy an 11-year career in the league.

The #Saints are closing in on a deal with QB David Carr, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After nine seasons with the #Raiders, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is headed to New Orleans.



The first QB domino is about to fall and one NFC South team has its starter. pic.twitter.com/nuLSAhncLQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

Though Garafolo quickly realized his mistake, David still wanted to chime in on social media.

“Got my hopes up,” he wrote. “I did like 10 push-ups this morning when I heard the news.”

Got my hopes up. I did like 10 push-ups this morning when I heard the news https://t.co/Xtmr4KQfK9 — David Carr (@DCarr8) March 6, 2023

It’s a mistake most of us have probably made at some point. Both Carr brothers are NFL quarterbacks, so it’s pretty easy to mix up their names. You just don’t see it too frequently from individuals reporting on the league.

So, don’t fret, NFL fans, David isn’t ending a decade-long retirement to join the Saints. Derek’s the guy in New Orleans.

Derek Carr Gets New Start with New Orleans Saints

After nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr decided to test the free agency waters following the 2022 season. It didn’t take him long to find a new team.

As Mike Garafolo reported, the Saints and Carr are closing in on a deal, though the specifics of a contract remain unknown. The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers were also candidates to land the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Carr has started in all 142 career games he’s played in during his time in the NFL. He owns a 63-79 record. He’s thrown for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns.

New Orleans is coming off a 7-10 season in 2022.