David Carr Slams Raiders for Treatment of Brother Derek Carr

Forgive David Carr for being a good big brother when it comes to Derek. That’s why the Las Vegas Raiders are on his list as a disloyal team.

David Carr was the first pick of the 2002 NFL draft and spent 11 years in the pros. He now works as an analyst for the NFL Network. So it’s his job to talk about quarterbacks. But it hits too close to home when he sees what’s unfolding with Derek Carr and the Raiders. Las Vegas benched Derek for the final two games.

In discussing his brother, the older Carr brought up what Derek said in the summer of 2021, back when he said he’d be a Raider for life.

“Derek Carr has said for a long time ‘I’m only going to play for the Raiders.’ It’s the Raiders or no one else. Such loyalty,” Carr said. “I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else.”

Derek Carr continued his rant against the Raiders as he listed all the issues the team has had while his brother was QB1.

“Six head coaches, Khalil Mack gets traded, Amari Cooper’s shipped off, Jon Gruden gets fired midseason, he’s going through all this turmoil, right?” David Carr said. “He never called out a coach, never called out the organization, never called out the top brass in the organization, never said anything.”

.@DCarr8 weighs in on the Raiders’ decision to bench Derek Carr last week and what his brother’s NFL future holds 👇 pic.twitter.com/TafAm6LWQz — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 3, 2023

Derek Carr Even Brought Former Fresno State Teammate Davante Adams to Raiders

He then mentioned Derek talking Davante Adams, his former Fresno State teammate, into seeking a trade from the Packers and heading to Vegas.

“All he did was try to bring people in,” David Carr said. “He tried to bring in his best friend, which he was successful at in Davante Adams. That trade was dead. The Packers and the Raiders weren’t going to trade, right? They got on the phone and made it happen. So, he’s bringing people in the entire time.

“Is he appreciated for that? No. I sit on this desk and every year I have to talk about Derek, ‘Is he going to be replaced? Someone’s going to bring him in, right? They got to trade, they got to do this, they got to do that.’”

Last week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced that he was benching Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. The Raiders are 6-10 and will end the season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that McDaniels made the decision in order to keep Carr healthy. The Raiders want to trade their long-time quarterback and didn’t want to risk an injury with no playoff spot on the line.

David Carr confirmed that his brother also is looking for a trade.

“He’s going to look for teams that have a stable situation between their head coach and their ownership,” David Carr said. “He’s also gonna be looking for a team that is also looking for a quarterback that has a reputation for game-winning drives and fourth quarter comebacks. I’m excited—maybe he’s the missing piece for someone, we’ll see what happens. I’m excited for my brother’s future.”