There is a chance that the Cleveland Browns got one of the biggest steals in the NFL Draft. The Browns took Dawand Jones out of Ohio State in the fourth round. That after Jones was seen as a first round talent based strictly on what he did in college.

Unfortunately, for Jones, he struggled in the predraft process. Apparently, one of the biggest mistakes he made was telling NFL teams he once dreamed about playing in the NBA.

“Fourth-rounder Dawand Jones’ predraft process went as sideways as possible (constant weight questions, handling of the Senior Bowl and pro day, telling teams his dream was to play in the NBA, not the NFL), but the fourth round was a good place to bet on his immense talent,” Albert Breer reported in Sports Illustrated.

So, there is more there than just the fact that he wanted to play in the NBA at one point. However, it shows how singularly football obsessed the NFL expects players to be.

Jones was a talented high school basketball player too. However, it was football that he chose to pursue at Ohio State.

The concerns about Dawand Jones’ weight and his performance during predraft events like the Senior Bowl are probably better indicators of what type of professional he’ll end up being. However, if he does turn into a quality NFL player then he could be remembered as one of the steals of the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN announced a 30 for 30 about an NFL legend

ESPN has announced a new 30 for 30 about one of the best defenders in NFL history, Reggie White. It’s called “The Minister of Defense,” and it’s going to include footage never before seen of White.

“Told in part through never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview filmed two months before his death, the film chronicles both White’s incredible dominance as one of the best defensive players ever and his spiritual journey as an ordained evangelical minister who questioned his blind faith toward the end of his life,” ESPN announced in a press release.

“Along with interviews with teammates from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the film features Reggie’s son Jeremy who embarks on a journey to understand his father’s life, which ended tragically short at the age of 43.”

The film is directed by Ken Rodgers and Courtland Bragg of NFL Films. The pair are known for their previous work on previous 30 for 30 films and Hard Knocks.

ESPN is going to announce more details at a later date.