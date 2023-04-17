D.C. Brewery Releases ‘Bye Dan’ Beer, Celebrating Dan Snyder Selling The Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders fans are quite literally drinking to the end of the 24-year ownership reign of Dan Snyder.

Old Ox Brewery, a local establishment in Ashburn, Virginia, unveiled a new beer Friday celebrating Snyder’s exit. Commanders fans lined up outside the door to indulge in Bye Dan IPA, selling the brewery out of the special edition beer within hours of it being made available.

Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn is selling Bye Dan IPA’s and celebrating the sale of the Washington Commanders by Dan Snyder. @1067theFan is hosting on site til 6:30 @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/8jnHssWBty — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) April 14, 2023

Old Ox Brewery owner Chris Burns told WJLA ABC 7 News he quickly came up with the idea with the thought that Commanders fans would be interested.

Burns’ hunch was correct.

“So, it’s very tropical almost like your mouth is on vacation because it tastes too good to be true,” Burns said. “It is an IPA and typically IPA’s are a little bitter to commemorate 23 years of bitterness is how we are describing it.”

Burns said the Bye Dan IPA took about three weeks to brew.

“We have been planning this for just over a month and today is the first day that we actually could have possibly done this. So we really appreciate Dan’s timing on the announcement,” Burns said.

Dan Snyder Reaches Agreement to Sale Commanders

Sportico first reported this past Thursday that Snyder had reached an agreement to sell the franchise to an ownership group led by Josh Harris for just under $6 billion. The sale of the Commanders is the most expensive in North American sports history. It breaks the record established last summer by the Denver Broncos and their $4.65 billion price tag. A minimum of 24 owners must approve of the sale in order for it to be finalized.

Harris is the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. The ownership group also features other heavy hitters in the world of sports and business. Mitchell Rales, a Washington, D.C.-based billionaire, is part of the group. So is Magic Johnson, the NBA legend who also owns a chunk of the Los Angeles Dodgers of MLB.

Snyder, who purchased the franchise for $800 million in 1999, announced his intentions to sell this past November. His decision came amid multiple investigations into the team’s toxic workplace culture. A report from ESPN insists that Snyder “permitted and participated” in a toxic work culture.

The report also indicates that Snyder obstructed a “14 month congressional inquiry,” by intimidating witnesses and avoiding subpoenas. He also claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall answers to simple questions. All of this came out in a report from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.