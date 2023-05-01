DeAndre Hopkins addresses trade rumors in return to Arizona

DeAndre Hopkins might not be going anywhere after all.

Rumors have run rampant that the Arizona Cardinals wideout is seeking a new NFL home, thus teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have been discussed as potential destinations for the five-time Pro Bowler. From what the Cardinals wideout said recently, those rumors might just be that — rumors.

“I see everyone wants me to stay,” Hopkins said from Arizona. “Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanted to leave? I’m out here working baby.”

"Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanted to leave? I'm out here working baby.” pic.twitter.com/TIBTgC2XBR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 1, 2023

Hopkins suited up in nine games for the Cardinals this past season, hauling in 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns. During his first season with the Cardinals in 2020, Hopkins recorded 115 catches with 1,407 and six scores.

Prior to his arrival in Arizona, Hopkins spent seven seasons with the Houston Texans and had five 1,000-yard seasons while a part of the organization.

Does Hopkins to the Bills have any validity?

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller recently spoke with reporters about the possibility of Buffalo’s high-powered offense landing the services of one of the most accomplished wideouts in the NFL today. The addition of Hopkins to the Bills’ offense could be what the team needs to get over the hump and finally claim a Super Bowl.

“I talk to Hop all the time and it’s kind of like the same thing with [Odell Beckham Jr.],” Miller said, via The Buffalo News. “You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill. You never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract.

“I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that but I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins be here. I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis. How could we lose with those guys?”

Hopkins told Pat McAfee earlier in the season that he is taking all of this trade talk day by day. But entering his 30s, being on a contending team looks to be a priority for the star wideout. First-year Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon could not confirm whether Hopkins would be in the team’s plans this upcoming season.

“We’ll see. I’ve been in communication with D-Hop,” Gannon said. “I want to do what’s best for him and us, at the same time. When he’s ready to come, he’ll come and improve his game, too.”