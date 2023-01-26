Deebo Samuel Comment Has Riled Up the Philadelphia Eagles

Deebo Samuel certainly riled up the Fly-Eagles-Fly crowd. Apparently, fans don’t like insults about whether they’re louder and rowdier than the other team.

Note, this has nothing to do with on-field play in the NFL. Rather, it’s all about crowd noise as the Eagles prepare to play host to the 49ers for the NFC title game. A Super Bowl berth is on the line. Fans at Lincoln Financial Field certainly will be passionately noisy.

But are they as loud as the fans in San Francisco. Deebo Samuel said no way.

“We know it’s going to be loud,” Samuel told reporters on Wednesday. “But no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day. They’re at home, NFC Championship. They’re going to be all riled up. We don’t really too much feed into all that because we put the pads on and just go to work.”

Maybe Deebo Samuel should talk to Eli Manning about crowd noise in Philadelphia. Manning was the long-time quarterback of the New York Giants. He swore he’d never return to the stadium. Yet me made it for last Saturday’s divisional playoff game. The fans booed loudly and many flashed the double-bird when Manning popped up on the giant video board. Who knows what they may do to rattle San Fran rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

One Philadelphia fan tweeted: “Eagles fans that have tickets to Sunday’s game: Deebo Samuel just challenged you.”

Another Eagles fan posted: “Deebo Samuel has no idea about what he is about to walk into. The Philadelphia Eagles home game (is) like no other home game. This is an NFC Championship game. He’s about to learn why playoff atmosphere is something else entirely. The pressure, the electric energy in a playoff game. Hmm.”

And as the 49ers and Eagles ready for the NFC title, the Bengals are taunting the Chiefs about renaming Arrowhead Stadium after their quarterback, Joe Burrow. So Deebo Samuel stumbled upon the NFL, trash-talking theme of the week. Check that, theme of the playoffs. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said the Arrowhead crowd could never be as loud as Jacksonville’s TIAA Stadium. The Chiefs let him hear about it.

However, it does sound as if Deebo Samuel, the dynamic 49er receiver, really just wanted to compliment his team’s fans. San Fran played at Levi Stadium for the final team this season last Sunday when the 49ers beat the Cowboys.

Samuel has played the Eagles twice, catching nine passes for 128 yards. He wasn’t a factor running the ball in either game. But, Samuel and the 49ers did win at Lincoln Financial Field the last time they played there.

Oddsmakers, likely factoring in the home crowd, made the Eagles a 2.5-point favorite to make their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season. Meanwhile, the 49ers were there in February, 2020, but haven’t won it all since 1994.