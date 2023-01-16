Deebo Samuel Sends Clear Message to the Rest of the NFL after 49ers topped Seahawks

Yes, that’s Deebo Samuel and the rest of the 49ers trying to warn everybody. Sleep on this team or risk getting smashed. Philadelphia is the top seed in the NFC, but beware San Francisco.

And please, don’t come after Deebo Samuel. Otherwise, you risk the wrath of the entire team.

While the other NFL playoff games this weekend have been tight affairs, the 49ers had no problem blowing out Seattle in the fourth quarter. And that’s even with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center. San Fran coach Kyle Shanahan just needs a steady arm for a game manager to get all the offensive toys out of the box.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III tweeted a quote from Samuel from the receiver’s post-game media availability.

Deebo Samuel: “Everyone knows we are a physical team. It’s just a matter of how long they can take it.” Obviously, Seattle took it for the game’s first three quarters before the 49ers broke it open on their way to a 41-23 victory.

Deebo Samuel, “Everyone knows we are a physical team. It’s just a matter of how long they can take it.” — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 15, 2023

Check Out This Deebo Samuel TD with Key Block Thrown By Brandon Aiyuk

Here’s the play that broke the game open with just under 11 minutes to play. Purdy faked a handoff to Christian McCaffrey, then slid left in the pocket. He popped the ball to Deebo Samuel, who was about 10 yards up the field. Samuel caught the ball and high-stepped it to the sideline, following a block by receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

This is art… Watch Brandon Aiyuk blocking 40 yards downfield, springing Deebo Samuel on his 74-yard catch and run. #49ers pic.twitter.com/CyCrYSSDO9 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 15, 2023

A quarter earlier, Deebo Samuel also turned in another key play. Check that. Seattle safety Johnathan Abram had the key play when he tugged on Samuel’s ankle as he finished off a tackle. The unnecessary action kick-started the 49ers. At that point, they trailed the Seahawks, 23-17.

A visibly upset Shanahan charged onto the field to question the play.

“I lost my mind a little bit on that,” Shanahan said in the post-game interview. “I was real concerned that he was hurt. (And) I didn’t like how that looked. I thought it looked pretty bad, the intent of the play. It pissed a lot of people off. It pissed our team off, and you could feel our team react to that after.”

Samuel said he stayed down on the turf a little longer than he normally would. “I stayed down a little because I almost lost my temper. You can see the definition of our team of IGYB — I got your back.”

By the game’s end, Samuel caught six passes for 133 yards and a score. He also ran three times for 32 yards. Then there was McCaffrey, who rushed 15 times for 119 yards. That included a 68-yard run. Yes, the 49ers came at the Seahawks in waves of power. They’re going to be a scary opponent for any team remaining in the playoffs.