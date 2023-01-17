Deion Sanders Explains Pressure of Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Winning

A lot of pressure resides in Tampa Bay on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to win against the Buccaneers, ending what would be a long losing streak on the road in the playoffs. Unfortunately, Tom Brady is on the other side and nerves are running high.

Most fans are still holding onto the 1990s when winning seemed routine for the Cowboys. Legendary defensive back Deion Sanders was a part of the last Super Bowl-winning team but since then, has watched a lot of heartbreaking losses.

People in Dallas expect more and Sanders explain that’s due to the work owner/general manager Jerry Jones puts in. Sanders thinks he is the one who gets fans to believe on a yearly basis, no matter the circumstance.

“The expectation is to win in Dallas,” Sanders said while appearing on the Manning Cast. “Jerry Jones — one of the best owners that ever lived — has an innate ability to make the fans believe that the Cowboys have a chance, every year to win the Super Bowl. I don’t care what it looks like. We believe that they have a shot.”